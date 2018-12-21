Darksiders III introduces new 'classic' combat mode

Gunfire Games, developer behind Darksiders III, put out a patch yesterday which allows players to switch to a new "classic" combat mode.

A few games have introduced similar modes, although it seems that Darksiders III classic combat mode implements mechanics that make it play similarly to previous titles in the franchise.

As explained in its patch notes, players will see two different options when starting the game or loading a save file.

A prompt for either default or classic will pop up, where the latter should "feel more like previous Darksiders titles allowing Fury to dodge interrupt her attacks as well use items instantly."

The default mode is the original combat mode for Darksiders III, and the option can be changed at any point in gameplay options while playing.

This has no other effects on difficulty or achievements.

To read the entire patch notes, which includes other performance fixes, click here.