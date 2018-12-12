Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Ubiquity6, Skydance, and more are hiring now!

December 21, 2018 | By Staff
December 21, 2018 | By Staff
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Augmented Reality Prototyper, Ubiquity6

Location: San Francisco, California

Ubiquity6 is looking for a developer with experience rapidly building games or other complex experiences in Unity, Unreal or Javascript to join its studio in San Francisco. This role tasks a developer with determining engine feature needs, documenting and recording gameplay footage and feature specifications, and working with other members of the team to rapidly prototype and refine augmented reality features and prototypes. 3D experience is strongly preferred.

Lead Artist (Game Engine), Framestore

Location: New York, New York

The Lead Artist will have a balance of artistic talent, technical knowledge, and leadership skills. This role is critical to the success of the division by leading key projects for the studio. Responsibilities include directing and participating in the production of all visual material, both environments and characters, being accountable for the visual quality delivered while staying within technical limits, managing the project artistic team which will be a mix of internal, remote and outsourcing, and working in partnership with the producer, technical lead and creative lead to hit the project objectives.

Gameplay Engineer, Skydance Interactive

Location: Marina Del Rey, California

Skydance Interactive is looking for a Gameplay Engineer to join our studio. In this position you'll be responsible for maintaining and extending major game subsystems, creating and optimizing gameplay elements, and working with the design team to implement ideas while providing technical and creative feedback. At Skydance Interactive, we believe that a small, focused, and dedicated team of talented people can create exceptional games.

Graphics Engineer (Tech Art focused), Wombat Studio

Location: Austin, Texas

We are looking for awesome graphics engineers (with strong technical art skills!) who are excited about empowering mainstream consumers with the ability to create 3D graphics and animation. You will be working with exceptionally talented engineers and artists from top companies and universities such as Google, Nvidia, Blizzard, Stanford, MIT, and Yale. Not only will you have the unique opportunity to work on challenging technical problems, but also use your artistic instincts to develop visually stunning features for our 2M+ users worldwide!

