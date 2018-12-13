Learn to do game environment design the Rockstar way at GDC 2019

The year is nearly over, and as you look towards the year ahead, know that Rockstar North will be at the Game Developers Conference in March to share a unique vision of video game environment design as spatial cinematography.

Notably, Rockstar North's Miriam Bellard will be presenting a Visual Arts track talk on "Environment Design as Spatial Cinematography: Theory and Practice" that promises some intriguing insights.

Bellard will explore her notion of spatial cinematography in theory and practice using examples from GTA V Online DLC (pre-production to final art). She'll show you how a truly cinematic experience can be developed by adapting film concepts such as shots, editing and 2D screen design, as well as understanding how the player interacts with and perceives the game environment.

Check out Bellard's session to learn about the the effect of the 3D environment on the cinematic experience, including through movement, player attention, and spatial design. You should walk away with a tidy package of ideas and techniques that can be used during pre-production to enhance the quality of final in-game environments in your own projects!

For more details on this talk (and many more!) check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC week, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa