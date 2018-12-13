Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 28, 2018
Attend GDC to see how Bethesda made Elder Scrolls: Blades look good on mobile

Attend GDC to see how Bethesda made Elder Scrolls: Blades look good on mobile

December 28, 2018 | By Staff
December 28, 2018 | By Staff
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Art, Design, GDC

Happy holidays! Organizers of the 2019 Game Developers Conference just wanted to quickly let you know about a really exciting talk at the show that's all about how Bethesda's new mobile Elder Scrolls game was designed to look great on a small screen.

As part of the popular GDC 2019 UX Summit, Bethesda's own Marie Jasmin will be presenting a neat session on "Building the Interface of 'The Elder Scrolls: Blades' in Landscape and Portrait."

There was no clear demand for a game that switches seamlessly between the two orientation methods, but Bethesda decided to design a game that adapted to both anyway. Why? Come out to Jasmin's talk and you'll get the answer, as well as a clear understanding of the benefits, the costs, the UX opportunities, and the overall level of commitment necessary to build a game UI that fully supports device orientation changes at any time. Don't skip it!

For more details on this talk (and many more!) check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC week, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

