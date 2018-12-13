Attend GDC to see how Bethesda made Elder Scrolls: Blades look good on mobile

Happy holidays! Organizers of the 2019 Game Developers Conference just wanted to quickly let you know about a really exciting talk at the show that's all about how Bethesda's new mobile Elder Scrolls game was designed to look great on a small screen.

As part of the popular GDC 2019 UX Summit, Bethesda's own Marie Jasmin will be presenting a neat session on "Building the Interface of 'The Elder Scrolls: Blades' in Landscape and Portrait."

There was no clear demand for a game that switches seamlessly between the two orientation methods, but Bethesda decided to design a game that adapted to both anyway. Why? Come out to Jasmin's talk and you'll get the answer, as well as a clear understanding of the benefits, the costs, the UX opportunities, and the overall level of commitment necessary to build a game UI that fully supports device orientation changes at any time. Don't skip it!

