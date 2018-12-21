Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
December 21, 2018
Discord raises another $150M after opening its own games store

December 21, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
The folks Discord snuck in here today at the end of 2018 to announce they've raised $150 million in another round of funding led by Greenoaks Capital. 

The company seems to be riding high after the recent full-fledged launch of its own in-client games store, replete with Early Access system and an attractive 90/10 rev-share split in devs' favor. It now claims a global userbase of over 200 million.

Prior investor Tencent also put some money into this funding round, alongside Firstmark, IVP, Technology Opportunity Partners and Index Ventures. 

