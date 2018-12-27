Celeste has sold over 500,000 copies since January

Matt Makes Games' acclaimed platformer Celeste has sold over 500,000 copies since launching back in January.

Game director and designer Matt Thorson broke the news on Twitter, and promised to update Celeste with some new "farewell levels" in 2019.

Thorson and programmer Noel Berry initially created a prototype of Celeste for the Pico-8 virtual game console during a four-day game jam.

That early version of the game has since been dubbed 'Celeste Classic,' and contained 30 challenging levels designed to test the skills of platforming aficionados and speedrunners.

Eventually, Thorson and Berry decided to turn their prototype into a full-fledged release, and brought the finished product to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows, Linux, and MacOS earlier this year.