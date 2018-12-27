Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 27, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 27, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 27, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Celeste has sold over 500,000 copies since January

Celeste has sold over 500,000 copies since January

December 27, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
December 27, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Matt Makes Games' acclaimed platformer Celeste has sold over 500,000 copies since launching back in January.  

Game director and designer Matt Thorson broke the news on Twitter, and promised to update Celeste with some new "farewell levels" in 2019. 

Thorson and programmer Noel Berry initially created a prototype of Celeste for the Pico-8 virtual game console during a four-day game jam. 

That early version of the game has since been dubbed 'Celeste Classic,' and contained 30 challenging levels designed to test the skills of platforming aficionados and speedrunners. 

Eventually, Thorson and Berry decided to turn their prototype into a full-fledged release, and brought the finished product to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows, Linux, and MacOS earlier this year.

Related Jobs

Gameloft IbÃ©rica, S.A.U.
Gameloft IbÃ©rica, S.A.U. — Barcelona, Spain
[12.27.18]
Lead Game Designer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[12.26.18]
Sr. Technical Program Manager - PlayStation
CI-VS
CI-VS — Henderson, Nevada, United States
[12.26.18]
Technical Lead
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[12.26.18]
Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Gamasutra's Best of 2018: The top 10 game developers of the year
Q&A: The appeal of building a natural world in Equilinox
Developing the stylish indie hit fighting game Lethal League Blaze
Gamasutra's Best of 2018: Kris Graft's top 7 games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image