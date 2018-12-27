Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 27, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 27, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 27, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Game Workers Unite working with devs from a dozen studios towards unionization

Game Workers Unite working with devs from a dozen studios towards unionization

December 27, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
December 27, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

The pro-union organization Game Workers Unite is currently working with the staff of a dozen different studios, looking to arm those individuals with the tools needed to start the unionization conversation. 

Polygon reports that Game Workers Unite is actively working with devs from at least 12 established studios in North America to provide the resources and training those teams will need if they want to establish a union and negotiate for terms of employment and compensation.

In some cases, Game Workers Unite is working alongside an unnamed existing labor union, though organization co-founder Emma Kinama says that most of those dev teams are relying on resources from GWU alone.

“It’s about learning to have one-on-one meetings with people, learning about the issues that are affecting them in the workplace and representing how those can be addressed with collective action,” Kinema told Polygon. “How to organize a bargaining committee, and an organizing committee and things like that, but also how to do things safely and securely under the watch of the employer for as long as possible.”

The topic of labor issues and unionization boiled to a point following several conversations about studio closures, excessive crunch, and sudden layoffs that took place this year, leading to the formation of Game Workers Unite. The organization aims to, as laid out in a blog post about its recent recognition as a union in the UK, increase the quality of life for game workers by seeking to "end the institutional practice of excessive and unpaid overtime, improve diversity and inclusion at all levels, support abused or harassed workers, and secure a steady and living wage for all."

Related Jobs

Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[12.26.18]
Producer
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[12.26.18]
Level Artist (m/f)
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[12.26.18]
Level Designer (m/f)
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[12.26.18]
Senior 3D Artist (m/f)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Gamasutra's Best of 2018: The top 10 game developers of the year
Steel Division dev Eugen Systems fires six employees involved in pay dispute
Celeste has sold over 500,000 copies since January
Q&A: The appeal of building a natural world in Equilinox


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image