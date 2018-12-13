Get a job: Gameloft is looking for a Lead Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Barcelona, Spain

Responsibilities:

Coordinate with the Creative Director, Studio Manager, Senior Producers and and other team leads to define the game vision and execute on that vision with excellence.

Direct the tone, gameplay and meta structure of the project with an eye on innovation, while leveraging a healthy F2P ecosystem

Collaborate with gameplay designers to ensure that game designs meet quality requirements and documentation standards. Set clear creative goals and deliverables; lead and focus efforts across the design team to ensure a cohesive experience across the game and service.

Anticipate threats to quality and innovation and work effectively with the team leads to mitigate.

Build and maintain a collaborative relationship with Art, Technology, Audio and Production that ensures a best-in-industry production process.

Coordinate and direct level design teams, to ensure the perfect synergy between mechanics and progression through the game.

Allocate, coordinate and plan resources in collaboration with managers and producers. Anticipate recruitment needs of game designers and participate in the recruitment process.

Requirements:

Above 4 years as GD including experiences as lead GD or main GD for core gameplay on mobile platforms

Must have shipped at least 2 successful titles as a lead or senior GD position

Proficient in all aspects of game design such as gameplay, balancing, and reward system, etc.

Ability to concisely convey ideas, formulate and develop complex concepts

Capable of providing focused and inspiring creative leadership, and able to coordinate and motivate a whole design team

Up-to-date on the mobile market and trend

Ability to hold a strong creative vision while also keeping that vision agile

High visual creativity and passion for developing video games

Excellent organizational skills

Excellent level of English

Assets:

Knowledge of object oriented and natural programming languages

Working experience on Next Gen platforms

University degree in Computer Engineering or Computer Science.

Why Join the World of Gameloft?

Because you want to be part of an exceptional experience within a company that is constantly growing!

Because you want to work with talented people who are industry pioneers!

Because you want to join a global company and meet great people around the world from all walks of life.

Or, just because you’re looking for a great place to work!

What can Gameloft Barcelona offer you even more?

Private health insurance

Permanent contract with career-development opportunities

An exceptional, dynamic, demanding and motivating working environment within a fast-growing company

Monthly ticket restaurant card

Free fruit every morning

Central location and beautiful view in front of Sagrada Familia

Free afternoon on your birthday

25 days of annual paid leave

An international environment which offers daily contact with other countries & cultures.

Interested? Apply now.

