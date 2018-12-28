Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 28, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 28, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 28, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

UK retailer HMV facing administration for second time in six years

UK retailer HMV facing administration for second time in six years

December 28, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
December 28, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Entertainment retailer HMV is facing administration for the second time in six years, putting around 2,200 jobs at risk. 

The 97-year-old high street chain, which is best known for selling music, DVDs, and video games, witnessed a downturn in sales over Christmas, with the DVD sector in particular struggling to maintain momentum. 

As reported by The Guardian, the company intends to keep 125 UK stores open while it continues negotiating with suppliers and potential buyers, and has called in administrators KPMG to oversee proceedings.

Restructuring outfit Hilco previously saved HMV from administration back in 2013, but the company's executive chairman Paul McGowan has lamented the growing apathy towards the UK high street.

"During the key Christmas trading period, the market for DVDs fell by over 30 percent compared to the previous year, and while HMV performed considerably better than that, such a deterioration in a key sector of the market is unsustainable," commented McGowan. 

“HMV has clearly not been insulated from the general malaise of the UK high street and has suffered the same challenges with business rates and other government-centric policies, which have led to increased fixed costs in the business."

McGowan also explained that business rates alone represented an annual cost of £15 million ($19 million), and said the firm simply couldn't "withstand the tsunami of challenges" facing UK retailers over the past 12 months. 

Indeed, it's been a rocky year for the British high street, with the rise of online megastores like Amazon and shifting consumer habits towards streaming services like Netflix and Spotify creating a hostile environment for retail chains. 

Back in March, retail giant Toys 'R' Us shuttered all of its stores in the UK, while video game seller Grainger Games also closed all 67 of its UK stores due to a "critical financial situation."

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.28.18]
Outsource Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.28.18]
Senior Lighting Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.28.18]
Senior Community Manager
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[12.28.18]
Character Outsource Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Gamasutra's Best of 2018: The top 10 games of the year
Gamasutra's Best of 2018: The top 10 game developers of the year
Steam rounds up 2018's best sellers, top new releases, and more
Steel Division dev Eugen Systems fires six employees involved in pay dispute


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image