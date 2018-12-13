Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 28, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 28, 2018
arrowPress Releases
December 28, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Weekly Jobs Roundup: Sony PlayStation, Sucker Punch, and many more are hiring now!

Weekly Jobs Roundup: Sony PlayStation, Sucker Punch, and many more are hiring now!

December 28, 2018 | By Staff
December 28, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Design, Production

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

GO Backend Engineer, Lockwood Publishing

Location: Nottingham, England

Avakin Life developer Lockwood Publishing is looking for a GO Backend Engineer with experience in golang, python, or java to join its team in Nottingham. Responsibilities for this role include the creation and maintenance of fast, efficient, and reliable backend micro-services to be used by the game client, assisting with with the implementation and maintenance of automated testing for both backend API and services, and creating and maintaining document required for team members to understand how web services and API function. 

Level Designer, Deep Silver Fishlabs

Location: Hamburg, Germany

Are you bursting with ideas and eager to let your creativity flow in an inspiring work environment with a friendly atmosphere? Then apply now to become part of our passionate and wildly creative team! Join the studio behind the award-winning Galaxy on Fire series as Level Designer to create immersive and spectacular game worlds for an upcoming 3rd person action game for console and PC. Let’s do this together!

Sr. Technical Program Manager, Sony PlayStation

Location: San Mateo, California

The Sr. Technical Program Manager reports into the Platform Planning & Management (PPM) department’s Business Operations team and is primarily focused on “Go to Market” and in-life project management, communications & operations around the launch of platform products and features. These projects are typically platform initiatives which vary in scope and subject matter, ranging from incremental feature planning through to new hardware and software releases. 

The PPM team works with a broad set of internal and external teams including global counterparts responsible for all aspects of product planning and development in the PlayStation family. As such, the ideal candidate has direct experience of platform planning and/or managing projects in a global digital media entertainment environment (gaming experience/interest strongly desired).

Sr. Software Engineer, Valkyrie Entertainment

Location: Seattle, Washington

Valkyrie Entertainment is currently looking for a Senior Software Engineer to join our highly-talented team to help us deliver high quality, exciting, and most importantly, fun games. This position seeks a developer with a solid understanding of CS fundamentals and Unity development experience for iOS and Android to write well architected and performant code, contribute to key technical discussions, and provide senior level mentorship to team members.

Sr. Community Manager, Sucker Punch Productions

Location: Bellevue, Washington

The Senior Community Manager is responsible for directing and conducting day-to-day Web and Social Media interactions with the enthusiasts and fans of Ghost of Tsushima. They will provide world-class, personal support by engaging, educating, informing and entertaining our players, while maintaining an ongoing dialogue with the community at large.

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey , California, United States
[12.27.18]
Gameplay Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[12.27.18]
Sr. Gameplay Engineer
Wombat Studio
Wombat Studio — SANTA CLARA, California, United States
[12.27.18]
Graphics Engineer (Tech Art focused)
Valkyrie Entertainment
Valkyrie Entertainment — Seattle, Washington, United States
[12.27.18]
Senior Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Gamasutra's Best of 2018: The top 10 games of the year
UK retailer HMV facing administration for second time in six years
Gamasutra's Best of 2018: The top 10 game developers of the year
Steam rounds up 2018's best sellers, top new releases, and more


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image