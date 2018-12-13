Weekly Jobs Roundup: Sony PlayStation, Sucker Punch, and many more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Nottingham, England

Avakin Life developer Lockwood Publishing is looking for a GO Backend Engineer with experience in golang, python, or java to join its team in Nottingham. Responsibilities for this role include the creation and maintenance of fast, efficient, and reliable backend micro-services to be used by the game client, assisting with with the implementation and maintenance of automated testing for both backend API and services, and creating and maintaining document required for team members to understand how web services and API function.

Location: Hamburg, Germany

Are you bursting with ideas and eager to let your creativity flow in an inspiring work environment with a friendly atmosphere? Then apply now to become part of our passionate and wildly creative team! Join the studio behind the award-winning Galaxy on Fire series as Level Designer to create immersive and spectacular game worlds for an upcoming 3rd person action game for console and PC. Let’s do this together!

Location: San Mateo, California

The Sr. Technical Program Manager reports into the Platform Planning & Management (PPM) department’s Business Operations team and is primarily focused on “Go to Market” and in-life project management, communications & operations around the launch of platform products and features. These projects are typically platform initiatives which vary in scope and subject matter, ranging from incremental feature planning through to new hardware and software releases.

The PPM team works with a broad set of internal and external teams including global counterparts responsible for all aspects of product planning and development in the PlayStation family. As such, the ideal candidate has direct experience of platform planning and/or managing projects in a global digital media entertainment environment (gaming experience/interest strongly desired).

Location: Seattle, Washington

Valkyrie Entertainment is currently looking for a Senior Software Engineer to join our highly-talented team to help us deliver high quality, exciting, and most importantly, fun games. This position seeks a developer with a solid understanding of CS fundamentals and Unity development experience for iOS and Android to write well architected and performant code, contribute to key technical discussions, and provide senior level mentorship to team members.

Location: Bellevue, Washington

The Senior Community Manager is responsible for directing and conducting day-to-day Web and Social Media interactions with the enthusiasts and fans of Ghost of Tsushima. They will provide world-class, personal support by engaging, educating, informing and entertaining our players, while maintaining an ongoing dialogue with the community at large.