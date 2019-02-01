Get expert advice on building hyper-casual mobile hits at GDC 2019!

A new year stretches before us, ripe with possibilities, and organizers of the 2019 Game Developers Conference want to take the opportunity to let you know about a promising session from Double Coconut's David Fox that's all about finding success in the hyper-casual game market!

In his GDC 2019 Mobile Summit talk "The 'Flappy Bird' that Laid the Golden Egg: Success in Hyper-Casual", Fox will show you how, much like the pop music industry, success in hyper-casual involves an extremely polished nugget of gameplay wrapped in carefully calibrated image and shared with the world via a well-established but very-hard-to-enter distribution model.

Fox, who previously held roles at Telltale Games and Digital Chocolate, aims to pull back the curtain and look at how this all really works and where quality really matters. Hyper-casual games are a fun way to prototype and profit off new mechanics, but they aren't for the faint of heart and certainly aren't guaranteed to succeed. However, with the right planning and math, Fox will show you how they are a genuine path to mobile success!

For more details on this talk (and many more!) check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC week, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

