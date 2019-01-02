Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 2, 2019
Rebellion co-founder Chris Kingsley to receive OBE

January 2, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Rebellion co-founder Chris Kingsley has been made an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in the Queen's New Year's Honors List

Kingsley founded Rebellion in 1992 with his brother Jason (also an OBE), and has grown the company from an ambitious start-up to a globally recognized game studio with over 300 employees. 

The company has produced over 85 games, including Sniper Elite, Aliens vs Predator, Rogue Trooper, and Strange Brigade, and is also involved in a range of other media projects within the comic book, television, and movie industries.

"I am greatly honored and very grateful to have been made an OBE in the Queen’s New Year's Honors List. This honor represents a recognition of the achievements of Rebellion and perhaps more importantly, the entire UK video games development industry," commented Kingsley.

"I look forward to driving forward Rebellion, TIGA and the wider UK video games industry in the months and years to come."

