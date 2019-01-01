Attend GDC and see how a real escape room became an Alexa audio adventure

There's a bold complement of game makers out there braving the fringes by designing interactive entertainment for platforms like Netflix and Amazon's Alexa, and at this year's Game Developers Conference you'll have an opportunity to learn from some of the best.

Notably, In his GDC 2019 Game Narrative Summit talk "The Invisible Escape Room: Adapting Jack Ryan for Alexa", game industry veteran (LucasArts, Telltale, etc) and Earplay chief creative officer Dave Grossman will give you a rare overview of the unique game development challenges presented by voice-controlled narrative for voice assistants and, by extension, AR/VR!

Using Earplay's recent adaptation of a physical escape room to a Jack Ryan-themed interactive story on Alexa as a key example, Grossman will examine the ins and outs of story creation for voice platforms, adaptations between media, and how to direct an exploratory experience when the audience cannot see anything at all. It's a select opportunity to learn practical strategies for a new medium of game design from an industry vet, so don't skip it!

