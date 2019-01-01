Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Attend GDC and see how a real escape room became an Alexa audio adventure

Attend GDC and see how a real escape room became an Alexa audio adventure

January 4, 2019 | By Staff
January 4, 2019 | By Staff
More: Social/Online, Audio, Design, GDC

There's a bold complement of game makers out there braving the fringes by designing interactive entertainment for platforms like Netflix and Amazon's Alexa, and at this year's Game Developers Conference you'll have an opportunity to learn from some of the best.

Notably, In his GDC 2019 Game Narrative Summit talk "The Invisible Escape Room: Adapting Jack Ryan for Alexa", game industry veteran (LucasArts, Telltale, etc) and Earplay chief creative officer Dave Grossman will give you a rare overview of the unique game development challenges presented by voice-controlled narrative for voice assistants and, by extension, AR/VR!

Using Earplay's recent adaptation of a physical escape room to a Jack Ryan-themed interactive story on Alexa as a key example, Grossman will examine the ins and outs of story creation for voice platforms, adaptations between media, and how to direct an exploratory experience when the audience cannot see anything at all. It's a select opportunity to learn practical strategies for a new medium of game design from an industry vet, so don't skip it!

For more details on this talk (and many more!) check out the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC week, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

