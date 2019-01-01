Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Come to GDC for an inside look at how Destiny 2 was updated to support HDR

January 3, 2019 | By Staff
Now that displays with HDR (high dynamic range) support are becoming more common, organizers of the 2019 Game Developers Conference want to be sure you don't overlook a great talk at this year's show that's all about how to do HDR support right.

Specifically, as part of GDC 2019's Programming track of talks Vicarious Visions' Kevin Todisco will present "Not-So-Little Light: Bringing 'Destiny 2' to HDR Displays", a detailed look at the approach taken to support HDR in Destiny 2!

This session covers the techniques used to achieve high-quality HDR output in Destiny 2 that preserves Destiny's unique look, and reflects on the lessons learned from the work. Moreover,  Todisco will give you a rare look at new advancements introduced since the game shipped, and look forward to how we can better support this technology in the future. If you're at all invested in HDR for your next game, you want to see this talk!

Further details on these talks and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

