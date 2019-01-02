Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 2, 2019
Over 350 devs collaborate on game-a-day Meditations project

January 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Over 350 developers have come together to create a year's worth of short games for Meditations, a game-a-day project dreamed up by Vlambeer’s Rami Ismail. The games themselves are free to download, but with one catch: each and every one can only be played for a single day a year.

Missing a game, however, means you’ll have to wait until that day in 2020 to give it another shot.

According to the project’s website, each game was made in six hours or so and, for the most part, take around five minutes to complete. Most don’t feature text, and many are short, experimental, and personal vignettes created by the developers involved for that specific calendar day.

Today’s meditation, for example, is credited to Adriel Wallick (with sounds from distillerystudio, and gruns) and uses a simple puzzle to illustrate the struggles of spending time with loved ones during the holiday season as an introverted person.

The developers of each daily entry are listed on the Meditations launcher, to the left of each game’s short description. Ismail has also said that a full list of the game developers involved with the project will be released on December 31, 2019 so as to not spoil the surprise for devs that want their projects left unknown until launch, though some involved have taken issue with the fact the none of those 350+ developers are listed on the project’s credits page at the time of its first reveal.

