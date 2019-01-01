Get a job: Infinity Ward is hiring a Senior Audio Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Woodland Hills, California

Infinity Ward is looking for a Senior Audio Software Engineer, someone with a strong interest in audio processing and a passion for creating an awesome audio experience. You should be comfortable working with both programmers and audio content creators, as you will be working closely with both teams. Our games have been nominated and won awards for both BAFTA and TEC. If you want to join a team making true AAA gaming experiences who push the bar for excellence every time, send us your resume.

Responsibilities:

Own the audio technology pipeline and custom audio tool set for our proprietary game engine.

Work with audio designers and programmers to design, prototype, and implement new audio features.

Develop implementation plans and time estimates for tasks.

Work with the content team to meet project requirements within performance and memory budgets.

Support and proactively interface with the audio designers.

Adhere to team coding standards and best practices

Requirements:

Audio programming education or experience.

6+ years of professional programming experience

Proficiency in C/C++.

Familiarity with C#.

Strong communication and teamwork skills.

Self-motivated, ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines.

Strong math skills.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Computer Science or Engineering

Bonus Points:

Dsp and 3D audio programming experience.

Experience with middleware solutions such as Wwise and FMOD.

Good understanding of multi-threaded programming.

Experience programming on multiple game consoles.

Experience with first-person shooters and multiplayer action games.

