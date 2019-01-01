Get a job: Infinity Ward is hiring a Senior Audio Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Woodland Hills, California
Infinity Ward is looking for a Senior Audio Software Engineer, someone with a strong interest in audio processing and a passion for creating an awesome audio experience. You should be comfortable working with both programmers and audio content creators, as you will be working closely with both teams. Our games have been nominated and won awards for both BAFTA and TEC. If you want to join a team making true AAA gaming experiences who push the bar for excellence every time, send us your resume.
Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Bonus Points:
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.