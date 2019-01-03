TickTock Studios acquired by Rebellion and rebranded as 'Rebellion North'

Sniper Elite and Strange Brigade developer Rebellion has acquired Yorkshire-based studio TickTock Games for an undisclosed fee.

TickTock will become Rebellion's fourth UK studio -- joining Rebellion Liverpool and Rebellion Warwick as sister studios to the company's headquarters in Oxford -- and will be known as 'Rebellion North' moving forward.

For those unfamiliar with TickTock, the company has recently worked on a couple of Rebellion titles including Rogue Trooper Redux and the Switch version of Battlezone Gold Edition.

"Bringing more great people to the company is a great way to start 2019," said Rebellion CEO and co-founder Jason Kingsley OBE in a press release.

"The company continues to grow and it's important we bring in the right people as part of that process. We've worked with the team at TickTock Games for a while now, and we know they'll continue to prosper as Rebellion North."