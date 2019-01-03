Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 3, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 3, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 3, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Nexon founder looking to sell controlling stake for $8.9 billion

Report: Nexon founder looking to sell controlling stake for $8.9 billion

January 3, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
January 3, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju is reportedly looking to sell a 98.64 percent controlling stake in the company's holding firm NXC Corp. for around $8.9 billion. 

As reported by Reuters (via the Korea Economic Daily), shares in the Tokyo-based video game company -- which operates various popular mobile and PC titles like MapleStory and Dungeon Fighter Online -- jumped by around 30 percent following the news.

The company has also helped bring a number of popular franchises like Need for Speed, Final Fantasy, FIFA, and Counter-Strike to the South Korean market. 

Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank have seemingly been brought in to manage the sale, and there's reported interest from potential buyers including Kakao Corp, Netmarble, EA, and Tencent.

Related Jobs

Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[01.02.19]
Camera Designer
FoxNext
FoxNext — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.02.19]
UI Artist
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[01.02.19]
Game Designer
Digital Extremes - US Office
Digital Extremes - US Office — Irvine, California, United States
[01.02.19]
PR Manager (Media Relations)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Opinion: Here's what 2019 will be like for the game biz
Blog: Four ways my video game habits changed in 2018
TickTock Studios acquired by Rebellion and rebranded as 'Rebellion North'
Ducking up the game design of Mutant: Year Zero


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image