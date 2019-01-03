Report: Nexon founder looking to sell controlling stake for $8.9 billion

Nexon founder Kim Jung-ju is reportedly looking to sell a 98.64 percent controlling stake in the company's holding firm NXC Corp. for around $8.9 billion.

As reported by Reuters (via the Korea Economic Daily), shares in the Tokyo-based video game company -- which operates various popular mobile and PC titles like MapleStory and Dungeon Fighter Online -- jumped by around 30 percent following the news.

The company has also helped bring a number of popular franchises like Need for Speed, Final Fantasy, FIFA, and Counter-Strike to the South Korean market.

Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank have seemingly been brought in to manage the sale, and there's reported interest from potential buyers including Kakao Corp, Netmarble, EA, and Tencent.