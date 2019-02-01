Get a job: Crystal Dynamics is looking for an experienced Camera Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Redwood City, California

The Gameplay Camera Designer, working under the Lead Cinematic Designer and/or the Game Director, will be responsible for designing, implementing, and fine-tune the game design cameras and related gameplay in levels and cinematics to ensure a smooth and seamless player experience through a rich and epic narrative experience. A successful Camera Designer will be able to collaborate with Artists and Designers to create tools and camera solutions to create a dynamic and living world.



Essential Duties:

Create camera systems for use throughout the game.

Develop strategy to create custom cameras to support the levels and the specific beats of the story.

Build cameras with a focus on supporting gameplay while delivering a unique artistic aesthetic.

Script camera behavior to support a dynamic camera system.

Animate cameras for in-game cut scenes. Work with animators to coordinate animations that support a particular shot breakdown.

Work with level designers and artists on level layouts that support cameras.

Work with level designers and lead designer to make sure the scripted cameras are supporting the memorable moments.

Work with combat designer to script and design combat cameras.

Work with the character team to script and design the traversal cameras.

Work with programmers to improve the camera toolset and debug camera issues.

Competencies, Skills & Knowledge:

Ability to work well within a team environment.

Ability to place assigned work within the project as a whole and coordinate with other Designers to ensure a seamless player experience.

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills.

Current on industry trends as it relates to modern game design and level design concepts.

Ability to document visual map design and written walkthroughs quickly and concisely in a provided specification format.

Ability to work closely with all project disciplines to ensure clear communication, troubleshooting and efficiency.

Solid understanding of game art and processes to help in the development of workflow schedules and prioritization

Capacity to ramp up quickly with custom toolsets and deliver assets within the confines of real time engine constraints and programming demands.

Essential Requirements:

3-5 years of game design experience in a camera design role, specifically for 3rd person action adventure titles.

At least 1 project shipped for a AAA console title in a design capacity.

Demonstrable understanding of scripting systems required.

Bachelors Degree or equivalent

