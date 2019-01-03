Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 3, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 3, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 3, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Japan has made reselling digital game keys illegal without creator's permission

Japan has made reselling digital game keys illegal without creator's permission

January 3, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
January 3, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

As of December, a new Japanese legal amendment has made it illegal to resell digital game keys without explicit consent from software makers.  

The new set of rules are part of a revision to the Unfair Competition Prevention Act, which now recognizes "data (information recorded in electromagnetic record)" as a target for protection by law.

While key reselling has been somewhat of a grey area in the industry, it looks as though this revision will have more of an impact on modders, since it specifically targets distribution of mod tools and services.

For example, Cyber Gadget’s PlayStation 4 save editor is now discontinued on the official site, although it still seems to be available through other retailers.

However, it's likely that sites that resell keys for discounts or facilitate reselling between individuals will now be affected too.

While the official information on the new amendments is currently only available in Japanese, different translations sum up that three acts have now been banned, including: 

  1. Reselling software product keys online without the creator's permission
  2. Distributing tools and programs for altering save data
  3. Offering services that modify save data on the customer's behalf

According to the translated information, punishments range from civil measures, such as claims for damages, to criminal penalties, including fines of up to ¥5 million (~$46,000 USD), up to at least five years in prison, or both.

Related Jobs

Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.03.19]
Mid/Sr Animator
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.03.19]
Senior Community Manager
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.03.19]
Senior Visual Effects (VFX) Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.03.19]
Character Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Opinion: Here's what 2019 will be like for the game biz
2019 Independent Games Festival reveals this year's finalists!
CVAA accessibility rules come into effect for games as FCC waiver expires
According to Steam's hardware surveys, VR ownership doubled in 2018


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image