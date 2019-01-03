Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 3, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 3, 2019
Second Dinner grabs Marvel partnership and $30M investment for inaugural game

January 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Indie

Newsbrief: Second Dinner, the studio set up last summer by two Hearthstone devs, former game director Ben Brode and former executive producer Hamilton Chu, has secured both a partnership with Marvel for its first game, in addition to a $30 million investment from Netease.

While Second Dinner aims to remain a small studio, the five-man team is looking to use that investment to hire additional developers for its recently set up Irvine, California office.

Brode, Chu, and fellow co-founders (and ex-Blizzard devs) Mike Schweitzer, Yong Woo, and Jomaro Kindred set up Second Dinner last June after leaving Blizzard to, in Brode’s words, “take a crazy risk” and get back to hands-on game development. 

