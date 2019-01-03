Bethesda resolves copyright lawsuit against Westworld devs

Bethesda Softworks has resolved a lawsuit it brought against Behaviour Interactive and Warner Bros. last June for copyright infringement, breach of contract and unfair competition.

Bethesda released a statement earlier today claiming it had reached an agreement with Behaviour, although no further information was given.

"Bethesda Softworks and Behaviour Interactive jointly announced today that the parties have amicably resolved the lawsuit Bethesda brought against Behaviour and others related to the Fallout Shelter and Westworld mobile games," the statement reads.

This comes after Bethesda accused Warner Bros. and Behaviour back in June 2018 for copyright infringement, misappropriation of trade secrets, deceptive business practices, and unfair competition with the release of a Westworld mobile game.

Bethesda took legal action after pointing out Westworld's apparent similarities to Fallout Shelter, accusing the former of copying “the same or highly similar game design, art style, animations, features, and other gameplay elements" as Fallout Shelter.

Warner Bros. and Behaviour followed up with a statement shortly after the complaint was filed, saying that the accusations made against them were baseless.

Gamasutra has reached out to Bethesda for any additional comments, and this piece will be updated should one be received.