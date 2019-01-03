Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 3, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 3, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 3, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Bethesda resolves copyright lawsuit against Westworld devs

Bethesda resolves copyright lawsuit against Westworld devs

January 3, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
January 3, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Bethesda Softworks has resolved a lawsuit it brought against Behaviour Interactive and Warner Bros. last June for copyright infringement, breach of contract and unfair competition. 

Bethesda released a statement earlier today claiming it had reached an agreement with Behaviour, although no further information was given.

"Bethesda Softworks and Behaviour Interactive jointly announced today that the parties have amicably resolved the lawsuit Bethesda brought against Behaviour and others related to the Fallout Shelter and Westworld mobile games," the statement reads.

This comes after Bethesda accused Warner Bros. and Behaviour back in June 2018 for copyright infringement, misappropriation of trade secrets, deceptive business practices, and unfair competition with the release of a Westworld mobile game. 

Bethesda took legal action after pointing out Westworld's apparent similarities to Fallout Shelter, accusing the former of copying “the same or highly similar game design, art style, animations, features, and other gameplay elements" as Fallout Shelter.

Warner Bros. and Behaviour followed up with a statement shortly after the complaint was filed, saying that the accusations made against them were baseless.

Gamasutra has reached out to Bethesda for any additional comments, and this piece will be updated should one be received. 

Related Jobs

Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.03.19]
Mid/Sr Animator
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.03.19]
Senior Community Manager
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.03.19]
Senior Visual Effects (VFX) Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.03.19]
Character Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Opinion: Here's what 2019 will be like for the game biz
2019 Independent Games Festival reveals this year's finalists!
CVAA accessibility rules come into effect for games as FCC waiver expires
According to Steam's hardware surveys, VR ownership doubled in 2018


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image