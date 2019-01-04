Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Half-Life 2 and Portal writer Erik Wolpaw has rejoined Valve

January 4, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Half-Life 2 and Portal writer Erik Wolpaw has rejoined Valve nearly two years after leaving the studio. 

Wolpaw departed the company in February 2017 after over a decade at the studio, during which time he worked on a menagerie of popular titles including Half-Life 2: Episode One, Episode Two, Portal, and both Left 4 Dead games. 

His return was initially spotted by Reddit user Trenchman, who spied Wolpaw's name in the credits for Valve's latest release Artifact. Trenchman then reached out to Valve boss Gabe Newell, who replied to confirm the news (with Valve News Network confirming the legitimacy of the email).

It's unclear what convinced Wolpaw to return, although it probably has something to do with Half-Life 3.

 

