Pokemon Go dev Niantic secures $190 million investment

Newsbrief: Niantic has officially closed a rounding of funding that leaves the AR developer $190 million richer.

This comes after rumors circulated last month that Niantic was working toward a $200 million investment from the likes of IVP, aXiomatic Gaming, and Samsung. At the time, an unnamed source speaking to the Wall Street Journal said the investment would land Niantic a $3.9 billion valuation.

The SEC document detailing the investment, however, makes no mention of the investors behind this $190 million funding round, but does note that 26 investors contributed to the sum in some manner. With this latest round closed, Niantic's lifetime funds raised has now surpassed $415 million.

The investment comes as Niantic is both still actively supporting Pokemon Go and working toward the release of its Harry Potter flavored augmented reality game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, which is due out at a yet-unannounced point in 2019.