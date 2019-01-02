Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 7, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 7, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 7, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GDC 2019 to host a Classic Game Postmortem of Lemmings !

GDC 2019 to host a Classic Game Postmortem of Lemmings!

January 7, 2019 | By Staff
January 7, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, GDC

Good news, everyone: Game Developers Conference 2019 organizers are excited to announce that one of the creators of the original Lemmings is coming to the March event to present a unique look at the making of this classic game! 

In this installment of the Classic Postmortem seriesLemmings co-creator Mike Dailly will discuss the creation of the seminal DMA Design puzzle-platform game starring those allegedly suicidal rodents, which debuted on Amiga in 1991 and subsequently appeared on a multitude of other platforms!

Covering both the original title and also its immediate expansions and sequels (including Lemmings 2 and 3), Dailly will look at the genesis of the idea, the refining of the gameplay, and just how the clever game developed into a smash hit for the company and its publisher Psygnosis.

As always, this Classic Game Postmortem will be an hour-long session, so we figured you might appreciate the heads-up so you can keep this exciting talk on your radar! In the months ahead, conference officials look forward to announcing many more GDC 2019 sessions spanning a diverse array of game industry issues.

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[01.06.19]
Gameplay Programmer, C++ - Vehicle Physics
Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.06.19]
Senior Software Engineer
Method EXP
Method EXP — Santa Monica, California, United States
[01.04.19]
Graphics Engineer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.04.19]
Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Breaking down the metagame design in a mobile RPG
Opinion: Here's what 2019 will be like for the game biz
Red Dead Redemption 2 leads list of GDC 2019 Choice Awards nominees!
Eugen Systems says devs were fired for 'misuse of tools,' not strike participation


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image