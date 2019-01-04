CFO Amrita Ahuja parts ways with Blizzard to join up with a mobile payment company

Newsbrief: Blizzard Entertainment’s chief financial officer Amrita Ahuja has departed the company, and the game industry entirely, to join up with the mobile payment company Square as its new CFO.

Ahuja started as Blizzard’s CFO in March of 2018 and, before that, spent 8 years at Activision Blizzard as the VP of strategy and business development, VP of finance and operations, and SVP of investor relations.

Her departure marks the second major executive loss Activision Blizzard has seen just this week. A few days prior, the company placed Activision Blizzard CFO Spencer Newmann on leave (pending a full firing), after discovering that Newmann had gone against his contract to jump ship for Netflix. He officially departed the company and was announced as Netflix’s incoming CFO days later.