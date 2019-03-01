Weekly Jobs Roundup: Heart Machine, FoxNext, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Location: Culver City, California

Heart Machine is a small, deeply motivated and close-knit team located in Los Angeles. Our focus is gameplay that’s engaging, fluid and fun, while also building atmosphere through lush art and sound design. We’re immensely excited to be creating things we love every day.Our next project is ramping up production, using Unreal 4 in a fully 3d gameplay experience. We’re looking for talented, passionate, smart and good people to become part of our crew, to help build and shape something ambitious and completely unique from the ground up. As a critical anchor for the project you’ll be crafting code for character interactions, NPC interactions, scripted sequences, combat, environmental interactions and much more. Help us build something satisfying and fluid while overcoming new and exciting challenges in gameplay.

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Soulbound Studios is seeking a few full-time Gameplay Programmers to join the dedicated team working on Chronicles of Elyria here in Bellevue, WA. In this position you will be collaborating with other gameplay programmers and designers to bring the innovative new features of Chronicles of Elyria to life. Whether its dynamic environments, characters that grow old and die, or systems of player-run governments and economies. Here at Soulbound Studios we believe in pushing the boundaries of innovation to create meaningful gameplay experiences.

Location: Los Angeles, California

FoxNext Games, a world-class mobile game development studio, is in search of an UI Artist to join one of our development teams. We need a strong creative contributor with an exceptional understanding of interface design and mobile user experience. Your passion for games and thoughtful, intuitive interface design helps to bring engaging experiences to our players, and contribute to one of the most visually ambitious mobile experiences ever.

Location: San Francisco, California

If you're interested in taking first-person shooters to the next level, Impulse Gear is looking for you! Impulse Gear is seeking a Mid / Senior Animator to help push the boundaries of our Virtual Reality worlds. Daily tasks would involve the creation of unique character animation, motion capture processing, skinning, developing physics assets and more. The ideal candidate will have had previous success as a Mid/Senior level Animator, outstanding communication skills, a creative mindset, experience working with Unreal Engine 4’s animation and physics systems, a passion for Virtual Reality and a strong drive to bring new techniques and workflows into our projects.

Location: New York, New York

The Lead Artist will have a balance of artistic talent, technical knowledge, and leadership skills. This role is critical to the success of the division by leading key projects for the studio. Responsibilities include directing and participating in the production of all visual material, both environments and characters, being accountable for the visual quality delivered while staying within technical limits, managing the project artistic team which will be a mix of internal, remote and outsourcing, and working in partnership with the producer, technical lead and creative lead to hit the project objectives.