Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 4, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 4, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 4, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Making games better with psychology, the Uncharted way

January 4, 2019 | By Staff
January 4, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2012 session, Richard Lemarchand (formerly of Naughty Dog) tries to dispel some of the confusion about how video games keep players engaged.

Lemarchand introduces the psychological concept of attention to the ongoing conversation about play and games.

By using practical examples from his involvement in the playtesting of the Uncharted games, he describes how metrics data and other methods can be used to get a handle on the elusive subjects of players' attention.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.03.19]
Character Artist
Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[01.02.19]
Camera Designer
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[01.02.19]
Game Designer
Jade Ember Studios
Jade Ember Studios — Boulder, Colorado, United States
[01.01.19]
Level Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Opinion: Here's what 2019 will be like for the game biz
Red Dead Redemption 2 leads list of GDC 2019 Choice Awards nominees!
Eugen Systems says devs were fired for 'misuse of tools,' not strike participation
2019 Independent Games Festival reveals this year's finalists!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image