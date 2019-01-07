Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 7, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 7, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 7, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Valve dished out a record 600k VAC bans after CS:GO went free-to-play

Valve dished out a record 600k VAC bans after CS:GO went free-to-play

January 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
January 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

Just over 600,000 Steam accounts were banned in the month of December, a new monthly ban record.

The punishment spike coincidentally falls in the same month that Valve made its popular first-person shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive a free-to-play game, offering a look at both how the swap boosted player (and cheater) counts and how Valve stepped up its enforcement during that first month. 

Data spotted by Nors3 on Twitter shows that Valve issued 609,373 VAC (Valve Anti-Cheat) bans in the month of December, a modest 500,000 increase from November’s numbers (according to the third-party tracker SteamDB) and what looks to be new all-time record.

SteamDB’s count for the month is a little bit higher at 611,497, but its week-by-week breakdown shows that the bans hit in 5 waves throughout December, with each giving between  56,000 and 85,000 accounts the ax. 

Related Jobs

Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[01.06.19]
Gameplay Programmer, C++ - Vehicle Physics
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.03.19]
Senior Community Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Breaking down the metagame design in a mobile RPG
Opinion: Here's what 2019 will be like for the game biz
Red Dead Redemption 2 leads list of GDC 2019 Choice Awards nominees!
Eugen Systems says devs were fired for 'misuse of tools,' not strike participation


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image