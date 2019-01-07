Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 7, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 7, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 7, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Switch and 3DS games are now up for sale on the Humble Store

Switch and 3DS games are now up for sale on the Humble Store

January 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
January 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

A smattering of Nintendo games can now be found on The Humble Store for US-based shoppers, expanding the digital storefront’s offerings beyond just PC, Mac, Linux, and Android platforms in the process.

While over 40 games for Nintendo platforms can now be purchased through the Humble Store, Switch or 3DS developers keen to get their own games placed on the storefront shouldn’t get their hopes up quite yet. So far, all of the games listed were either developed or published by Nintendo.

Right now, that list includes Nintendo-developed heavy-hitters like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Splatoon 2, while familiar Nintendo-published games like Snipperclips and several generations of Pokemon games have also shown up on the store.

Listings for paid Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions (3-month and 12-month) are also up for sale alongside DLC for games like Splatoon 2 and Breath of the Wild and microtransactions for the Switch’s free-to-play Pokemon Quest.

However its worth noting that purchases of Nintendo games aren’t eligible for the optional charity contributions or Humble’s built-in rewards program like most games on the Humble Store are.

Related Jobs

Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.07.19]
Senior Visual Effects Artist
Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.06.19]
Senior Software Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey , California, United States
[01.03.19]
Gameplay Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.03.19]
Sr. Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Breaking down the metagame design in a mobile RPG
Opinion: Here's what 2019 will be like for the game biz
Red Dead Redemption 2 leads list of GDC 2019 Choice Awards nominees!
Eugen Systems says devs were fired for 'misuse of tools,' not strike participation


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image