Switch and 3DS games are now up for sale on the Humble Store

A smattering of Nintendo games can now be found on The Humble Store for US-based shoppers, expanding the digital storefront’s offerings beyond just PC, Mac, Linux, and Android platforms in the process.

While over 40 games for Nintendo platforms can now be purchased through the Humble Store, Switch or 3DS developers keen to get their own games placed on the storefront shouldn’t get their hopes up quite yet. So far, all of the games listed were either developed or published by Nintendo.

Right now, that list includes Nintendo-developed heavy-hitters like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Splatoon 2, while familiar Nintendo-published games like Snipperclips and several generations of Pokemon games have also shown up on the store.

Listings for paid Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions (3-month and 12-month) are also up for sale alongside DLC for games like Splatoon 2 and Breath of the Wild and microtransactions for the Switch’s free-to-play Pokemon Quest.

However its worth noting that purchases of Nintendo games aren’t eligible for the optional charity contributions or Humble’s built-in rewards program like most games on the Humble Store are.