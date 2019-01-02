Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 8, 2019
Get an inside look at the making of Into the Breach at GDC 2019!

January 8, 2019 | By Staff
Hey game makers, more good news about Game Developers Conference 2019 for you: The devs of Into the Breach, follow-up to indie darling FTL and one of the most acclaimed games of 2018, will be at GDC this year to show you how it was built!

Specifically, Subset Games' own Matthew Davis will be presenting a Design track "'Into the Breach' Design Postmortem" session that will give you an unprecedented look at how this critically-lauded strategy game was made.

Diving into four years of cut content and iteration, this talk will show how Subset Games approaches difficult design challenges. How do you decide which feature to cut? How do you successfully "steal" design elements from other games while remaining original? How do you decide on the correct difficulty? How much RNG should you use?

Other than behind-the-scenes information about the development of Into the Breach, this talk will provide practical design suggestions based on the way that Subset Games approaches design. It's intended for anyone interested in how smaller scale projects get created, and will have useful suggestions for designers on projects of any size.

Further details on this talk and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

