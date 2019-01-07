God of War , Marvel's Spider-Man among Writers Guild award nominees

The Writers Guild of America has announced the nominees for its annual video game writing award, with the winners to be announced February 17th.

Although there are a lot of factors that dictate which games are eligible for guild recognition, events like these offer game developers a way to keep an eye on the games that stand out from the rest of the year’s releases.

Plus, this is a great opportunity to recognize writers' efforts in the game production process. It's also worth mentioning that there are many hurdles involved with submitting a game to be considered for the award.

The nominated games (and their respective writing staffs) for the WGA's 2019 "Outstanding Achievement in Videogame Writing" are as follows: