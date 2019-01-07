Unity opens submissions for contest focusing on meaningful impact

Unity has announced its first annual Unity for Humanity contest, an initiative with a focus on games that "inspire meaningful change."

One developer will be awarded $25,000 in funding to help bring their project to fruition.

This is a great opportunity for developers who feel as though their work could make an impact on others, and receive the added benefit of funding and mentorship as well.

As explained in a blog post, eligible projects are those that are currently in development but not yet completed. Projects must also demonstrate plans for distribution and be willing to submit to a business-to-consumer-style event.

In addition, a prototype or video demoing the project must be provided, along with a detailed pitch or treatment outlining the project details.

It's worth noting that submitted projects must utilize Unity as the only 3D game-engine software used during production.

Interested developers can head here for the full list of contest terms and conditions, if they choose to submit their work.