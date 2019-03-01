Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 7, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 7, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 7, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How to encourage cooperative behavior during co-op play

January 7, 2019 | By Staff
January 7, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Design, Video

In GDC 2011 session, Ubisoft Toronto's Patrick Redding explores game mechanics that help encourage cooperative play for the benefit of other game developers.

Redding makes a distinction between player cooperation as opposed to systemic cooperation before going on to discuss the lessons he learned during development for the co-op component of Splinter Cell: Conviction.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Mythical Games
Mythical Games — Seattle, Washington, United States
[01.06.19]
Senior Game Designer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.04.19]
Level Designer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.04.19]
Gameplay Engineer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.03.19]
Character Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Breaking down the metagame design in a mobile RPG
Opinion: Here's what 2019 will be like for the game biz
Red Dead Redemption 2 leads list of GDC 2019 Choice Awards nominees!
Eugen Systems says devs were fired for 'misuse of tools,' not strike participation


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image