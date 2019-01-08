Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 8, 2019
PlayStation 4 sales have exceeded 91.6 million units worldwide

January 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
The PlayStation 4 has sold through over 91.6 million units worldwide, according to the latest figures from Sony. 

The Japanese company broke the news in a press release, where it revealed the console sold through over 5.6 million units during the 2018 holiday season, helping push it past the 90 million mark.

More than 50.7 million PS4 games were sold around the world during the holidays, taking lifetime physical and digital PS4 software sales to 876 million units. 

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO John Kodera also talked up the performance of the PlayStation Network, and said the online service now boasts over 90 million monthly active users. 

You can see how the PlayStation 4 has performed since launching back in 2013 by checking out the graph below.

