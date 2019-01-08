Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 8, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 8, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 8, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Marvel's Spider-Man has sold over 9 million copies worldwide

Marvel's Spider-Man has sold over 9 million copies worldwide

January 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
January 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Marvel's Spider-Man has now sold through over 9 million copies worldwide, according to publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment. 

Insomniac's uber-polished superhero effort reached that milestone on November 25, 2018, less than three months after it launched on September 7, and has likely shifted a few more copies since. 

The acclaimed title impressed critics and consumers alike with its endearing narrative and moreish traversal system, and even made it onto Gamasutra's esteemed 'Best of 2018' list.

Sony broke the news on the same day it revealed worldwide PlayStation 4 sales have surpassed 91.6 million units, with 5.6 million of those coming during the 2018 holidays. Not a bad news day for the Japanese outfit.

Related Jobs

Toadman Interactive
Toadman Interactive — Berlin, Germany
[01.08.19]
Senior Game Designer
Lockwood Publishing
Lockwood Publishing — Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
[01.08.19]
GO Backend engineer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.08.19]
Senior Audio Software Engineer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.08.19]
Associate Producer (Temporary)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Cosmic Top Secret, and a path to autobiographical game design
Marvel's Spider-Man has sold over 9 million copies worldwide
Blog: What I learned designing Sausage Sports Club
PlayStation 4 sales have exceeded 91.6 million units worldwide


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image