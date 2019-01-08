Marvel's Spider-Man has sold over 9 million copies worldwide

Marvel's Spider-Man has now sold through over 9 million copies worldwide, according to publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Insomniac's uber-polished superhero effort reached that milestone on November 25, 2018, less than three months after it launched on September 7, and has likely shifted a few more copies since.

The acclaimed title impressed critics and consumers alike with its endearing narrative and moreish traversal system, and even made it onto Gamasutra's esteemed 'Best of 2018' list.

Sony broke the news on the same day it revealed worldwide PlayStation 4 sales have surpassed 91.6 million units, with 5.6 million of those coming during the 2018 holidays. Not a bad news day for the Japanese outfit.