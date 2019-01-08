Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 8, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 8, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 8, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Paradox acquires Prison Architect franchise from Introversion

Paradox acquires Prison Architect franchise from Introversion

January 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
January 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

Cities: Skylines, Stellaris, and Surviving Mars developer Paradox Interactive has purchased Prison Architect from Introversion Software for an undisclosed fee. 

Paradox will specifically acquire all the rights and assets to the prison building and management sim -- which has sold over two million copies across PC and consoles -- and will take ownership of the franchise on all current and future platforms. 

In short, that means Paradox will be able to steer the direction and development of the series moving forward, and the company is keen to "explore opportunities with the wider 'Architect' property in the future." 

Introversion co-founder Mark Morris said the team ultimately chose to let another studio have a crack at the franchise after taking it as far as it could over the past decade. 

"Prison Architect has been an intensely rewarding project for us," commented Morris. "Every developer loves seeing their creations come to life, but through Early Access, launch on multiple platforms and over a dozen post-launch content updates, we’ve been building and managing this building-and-management game for nearly a decade. 

"I think we’ve taken Prison Architect just about as far as we can, and we’re all eager to see where a team like Paradox can take it next. This also gives Introversion the chance to work on what we’ve got coming up next."

Related Jobs

Toadman Interactive
Toadman Interactive — Berlin, Germany
[01.08.19]
Senior Game Designer
Lockwood Publishing
Lockwood Publishing — Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
[01.08.19]
GO Backend engineer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.08.19]
Senior Audio Software Engineer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.08.19]
Associate Producer (Temporary)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Cosmic Top Secret, and a path to autobiographical game design
Marvel's Spider-Man has sold over 9 million copies worldwide
Blog: What I learned designing Sausage Sports Club
PlayStation 4 sales have exceeded 91.6 million units worldwide


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image