Sony Interactive Entertainment to acquire Wwise owner Audiokinetic

Sony Interactive Entertainment has penned an agreement that will see the company pick up full ownership of Audiokinetic, the company behind game dev tools like the widely used audio middleware tool Wwise.

The exact terms of the arrangement weren’t offered in a press release detailing the acquisition, but at the close of the deal Audiokinetic will officially become a wholly owned Sony Interactive Entertainment subsidiary.

SIE president and CEO John Kodera notes that the acquisition aims to help grow both PlayStation as a platform and the game industry itself, but assures that the purchase won't cut Audiokinetic off from non-PlayStation platforms. Following the finalized acquisition, Audiokinetic is to remain independent and continue to offer its tools to game makers regardless of what platform they’re developing for.