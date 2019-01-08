Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 8, 2019
Viveport Infinity is an unlimited spin on HTC's Viveport subscription

January 8, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
HTC is looking to expand its existing Vive subscription service through a new flavor that, starting April 5, offers subscribers unlimited access to a library of virtual reality games.

The service is called Viveport Infinity and, like other pay-for-access programs like Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass, grants subscribers access to a catalog of participating games for a flat monthly fee.

Not every VR game hosted on the Viveport marketplace is included in the plan, but HTC has added upwards of 500 games to the program since launching it last April. Devs after more information on opting their games to the subscription side of Viveport's offerings can find details on the platform's dev portal.

The basic version of the Viveport subscription offers Vive owners access to 5 VR games a month for a $9 subscription fee. Infinity drops the game limit to allow infinite plays of different Viveport titles, though HTC hasn’t said how much the new version of its subscription plan will cost a month.

