January 9, 2019
January 9, 2019
January 9, 2019
No Man's Sky , Dreams , and a game dev's journey come to new GDC Main Stage!

January 9, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, GDC

Hey game makers! Organizers of the Game Developers Conference are excited to this year introduce the GDC Main Stage, a first-of-its-kind marquee presentation on the opening day of GDC’s Main Conference!

Each year, this multi-speaker Main Stage presentation will invite attendees to gain inspiration and insight into creative challenges and opportunities unique to the game development community.

The inaugural GDC Main Stage presentation, entitled The Developer’s Journey, will take place at the Moscone Convention Center’s West Hall on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

The Developer’s Journey will focus on finding inspiration over the course of a game’s development cycle, from its earliest conception through its development, to dealing with the fallout from the release and the post-release content. The presentation will open with a special musical performance generated in Media Molecule’s upcoming creativity-fueled title Dreams. Media Molecule’s Siobhan Reddy will then explain how Dreams helps unlock players’ creativity in unprecedented user-generated detail.

From there, Hello Games’ Sean Murray will discuss how his small and unlikely team created one of the most ambitious and anticipated games of 2016, No Man’s Sky. He’ll then detail how by 2019, through determination and love, they built to record player numbers and sown positivity amongst their most negative detractors. This candid and open discussion will show the power of focusing on what you do, rather than what you say, in the face of adversity.

Finally, veteran game developer (and top-rated GDC speaker) Laralyn McWilliams closes out the presentation discussing how her teams have found resolve and inspiration in stressful environments. Laralyn will describe how she has stayed optimistic and motivated through unforeseen challenges using proven and inspiring tools and techniques. 

“The first GDC took place at Chris Crawford’s home with a small group of game developers exchanging their best advice on how to make games better. We wanted to reflect that same spirit of connection and community that’s at the heart of GDC by making the Main Stage a place for all attendees to learn together,” said Katie Stern, general manager of the Game Developers Conference. “Development can be as rewarding as it is challenging, and one of our goals is to inspire the community to find better ways forward. We’re honored to have Siobhan, Sean and Laralyn to light the way.”

The Main Stage presentation will be open to all GDC Conference and Expo+ pass holders, and will be livestreamed via GDC’s Twitch channel (https://twitch.tv/gdc) starting at 12:30pm on Wednesday, March 20th.

Further details on the Main Stage presentations and the smorgasbord of GDC 2019 talks are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

