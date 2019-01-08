HTC unveils two new standalone VR headsets

HTC revealed two new VR headsets during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) yesterday, with the first being Vive Cosmos, pitched as a standalone device made for home or mobile use.

The Cosmos seems to be HTC's effort to develop a standalone VR headset to rival the Oculus Quest promising to offer "absolute comfort, easy set up, and will require no external tracking."

HTC said in a press release that it will have “the capability to be powered by more than a traditional gaming PC,” although it's still pretty vague as to what that means.

A teaser video shows the Cosmos next to a smartphone, indicating that the headset could potentially expand to platforms outside the PC.

While there's currently no information about how much the headset will cost, what its full capabilities are, or when it will be released, HTC said it would be "coming soon," with development kits to be offered sometime in early 2019.

The official page for the Cosmos shows a new type of controller, forgoing the traditional wand-style and trackpads for a joystick and buttons instead.

HTC's second headset, the Vive Pro Eye, is similar to the Cosmos with its dual front-facing cameras, but stands out by including eye-tracking tech.