Gris trailer rejected from Facebook for being 'sexually suggestive'

Facebook has rejected a trailer for Gris after deeming its imagery "sexually suggestive," a decision which publisher Devolver Digital calls "really stupid."

“Facebook rejected a GRIS launch trailer ad for this ‘sexually suggestive’ scene so this year is going great so far,” Devolver Digital tweeted yesterday afternoon, attached with an image of the scene in question.

The scene features a statue of a woman, with her shoulders exposed and the rest of her form taking on the look of a tower.

Besides her shoulders, there doesn't seem to be any nudity, and the amount of her body that's visible remains the same throughout the game.

A PR professional working with Devolver Digital tells Polygon that Facebook refuses to accept the argument that there's nothing inherently sexual about the imagery.

"This is really stupid. We appealed and [Facebook] said the appeal was rejected based on the grounds that Facebook does not allow nudity," They said. "First of all, she’s a statue and second, absolutely no nudity is shown in that photo, nor is this what any reasonable person would consider 'sexualized content.'"

They also mention how they included pictures of sculptures depicting nude men and women, found through a Facebook search. These images were publicly available to view on the platform, to which Tinsley suggests is a double-standard on Facebook's part.

Facebook's community guidelines clarifies that "photographs of paintings, sculptures, and other art that depicts nude figures," are exceptions to the policy on content including "adult nudity and sexual activity." With that in mind, it's interesting that the trailer was still rejected.

Devolver has not said whether or not they will submit a different version of the trailer.