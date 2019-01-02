Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 8, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 8, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 8, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: A classic postmortem of Bejeweled

January 8, 2019 | By Staff
January 8, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2011 talk, PopCap Games' Jason Kapalka delivers a postmortem of Bejeweled, one of the most popular puzzle games of all time.

Kapalka discusses the initial inspiration behind Bejeweled, a game he described as a "terrible game, an awful game," called Colors Game. 

But it was the central mechanic of Colors Game which led to a desire to improve upon the concept.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Toadman Interactive
Toadman Interactive — Berlin, Germany
[01.08.19]
Senior Game Designer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.08.19]
Senior Game Designer
Light Field Lab, Inc
Light Field Lab, Inc — San Jose , California, United States
[01.07.19]
Lead Real Time VFX Artist
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[01.07.19]
Technical Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Cosmic Top Secret, and a path to autobiographical game design
HTC unveils two new standalone VR headsets
Come to GDC 2019 and learn to help more people find (and play!) your game
Sony Interactive Entertainment to acquire Wwise owner Audiokinetic


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image