January 9, 2019
Conan Exiles dev Funcom acquires majority stake in Zona Paradoxal

January 9, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Conan Exiles developer Funcom has purchased a 50.1 percent majority stake in Portuguese work-for-hire studio Zona Paradoxal (ZPX) for an undisclosed fee.

Funcom and ZPX have been working together since 2017, with the duo having combined on Conan Exiles, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, and other projects. 

From a strategic point of view, Funcom claims the deal will help lower development costs while giving it access to the growing talent pool in Portugal and Spain. 

"ZPX's quality and client focused attitude and history of providing varied services and executing projects in different time zones is also a good match for Funcom's growing list of projects in development, allowing them to support both internal and published projects with ease," reads a press release. 

Although Funcom will be ZPX's main customer following the deal, the studio will continue to act independently and collaborate with other developers.

