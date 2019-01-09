Berlin museum opens exhibition exploring the queer history of games

A new exhibition exploring the queer history of video games from 1985 to 2018 has opened at the Schwules Museum in Berlin.

Christened 'Rainbow Arcade,' the major exhibition will encompass over 30 years of media history, and will spotlight playable titles, concept art, fan-made mods, and documents from notable online communities.

It will also feature research from the LGBTQ Game Archive, and will attempt to dig into questions surrounding representation, cultural memory, and stereotypical and discriminatory narratives in entertainment.

"Rainbow Arcade asks not only how social discourses and developments have been reflected in video games, but also if there has been any major progress in regards of LGBTIQ+ representation in entertainment media," explains a press release.

"In addition, the exhibition explores issues regarding our digital memory and the unique challenges posed by digital culture to archives and institutions and the archival absence of contemporary queer media history."

Rainbow Arcade will run until May 13, with some guided tours being provided in English (for those of you worried about a language barrier). You can find out more about the exhibition over on the Schwules website.