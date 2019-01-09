Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 9, 2019
January 9, 2019
January 9, 2019
Activision Blizzard appoints company veterans as new divisional presidents

January 9, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Business/Marketing

Activision Blizzard has appointed three company veterans to lead its main operating units, with the U.S. giant having experienced some high-profile departures since the turn of the year. 

Call of Duty executive vice president and general manager Rob Kostich has been named president of Activision, having overseen the development of the company's most iconic franchise for the past decade.

In his new role, Kostich will be responsible for steering game development, strategy, and operations across Activision as a whole.

Elsewhere, Humam Sakhnini has been made president of King Digital Entertainment, after serving as the group's chief financial officer and chief strategy officer since 2016. He'll now be charged with overseeing the division's operational management in tandem with King CEO, Riccardo Zacconi. 

Finally, Dennis Durkin -- who was recently re-appointed as the CFO of Activision Blizzard following the unceremonious departure of Spencer Neumann -- will also be stepping up as president of the company's Emerging Business group. 

In his expanded role, Durkin will oversee the operational management of Activision Blizzard Esports Leagues, Activision Blizzard Studios, and Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group.

