Steam now supports social media links on Store pages

Steam now supports social media links on Store pages

January 9, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
January 9, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Valve has made room for developers to link to their social media accounts on the Steam listings for their games, giving devs a way to direct their Steam audiences to their YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch accounts from the sidebar.

As Ico Partners’ Thomas Bidaux and developers have pointed out on Twitter, the newly-introduced section is still a little buggy in its early days, but, for the most part, it offers devs a visible and standardized way to share official social media information.

Devs can find the new option in the edit section of a game’s Steam page, and Valve notes that it authenticates linked accounts both to verify ownership and to pull “basic information such as follower counts.” While it looks like social media links need to be set individually for each game on the store, DLC will automatically display the same social media links set for full games. 

