Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 9, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 9, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 9, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Carving out a successful freelance career in game audio

January 9, 2019 | By Staff
January 9, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Audio, Video, Vault

What are the keys to carving out a successful freelance career in game audio?

Much of it probably depends on where you're located and what your skills are as an audio professional, but there's also a lot of broadly applicable advice that might help you get that next gig.

At GDC 2018, experienced audio professional Akash Thakkar offered just that by breaking down the process of successfully freelancing in video game audio, exploring everything from finding high-quality work to helping you answer the dreaded question "So, what's your rate?" with confidence.

It's the sort of timeles talk that's sure to be valuable if you're building (or considering) a career in game audio, so if you missed Thakkar's talk at GDC last year don't miss your shot to now watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[01.08.19]
Senior Audio Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Photogrammetry case study: Scanning the iconic Treasury at Petra
No Man's Sky, Dreams, and a game dev’s journey come to new GDC Main Stage!
The Division 2 is skipping Steam in favor of the Epic Games Store
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Table44


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image