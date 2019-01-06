Video: Carving out a successful freelance career in game audio

What are the keys to carving out a successful freelance career in game audio?

Much of it probably depends on where you're located and what your skills are as an audio professional, but there's also a lot of broadly applicable advice that might help you get that next gig.

At GDC 2018, experienced audio professional Akash Thakkar offered just that by breaking down the process of successfully freelancing in video game audio, exploring everything from finding high-quality work to helping you answer the dreaded question "So, what's your rate?" with confidence.

It's the sort of timeles talk that's sure to be valuable if you're building (or considering) a career in game audio, so if you missed Thakkar's talk at GDC last year don't miss your shot to now watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

