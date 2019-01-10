Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 10, 2019
THQ Nordic has acquired the rights to Outcast

January 10, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
THQ Nordic has acquired the rights to Outcast from the three original creators of the game for an undisclosed fee.

The action-action-adventure title was originally developed by Belgian studio Appeal, and was first released on PC back in 1999. 

The studio began working on a sequel, Outcast 2: The Lost Paradise, but financial difficulties eventually saw the project shelved by publisher Infogrames before Appeal eventually declared bankruptcy in 2002

Since then, however, the franchise has been given a new lease on life, with Appeal's original founders Yves Grolet, Franck Sauer and Yann Robert relaunching the studio in 2015, before releasing a complete remake called Outcast: Second Contact in 2017.

The deal will see Outcast join THQ Nordics growing slate of properties, which includes familiar names like Timesplitters, Kingdoms of Amalur, Carmmageddon, Alone in the Dark, and Goat Simulator.

