January 10, 2019
God of War nominated for 12 awards at 2019 DICE Awards

God of War nominated for 12 awards at 2019 DICE Awards

January 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
January 10, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has revealed the games up for honors at this year’s DICE Awards show, with God of War, Spider-Man, and Red Dead Redemption 2 leading the pack for 2019's event.

Sony Santa Monica’s God of War has been nominated across 12 categories, the most nominations for this year’s award candidates, including outstanding achievement in animation, art direction, character, sound design, and technical achievement. Spider-Man trails that with 11 nominations in many of those same categories.

All in all, 56 games have been nominated across 23 different categories, including Game of the Year nominees God of War, Into the Breach, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Return of the Obra Dinn. 

Winners in each category are set to be announced at the DICE Awards show on February 13, while AIAS members will start the voting process to determine this year’s winners on January 11.

In addition to the game-focused awards, this year’s DICE Awards will also see 343 Industries’ Bonnie Ross inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame, an honor that sees her recognized alongside past inductees like Todd Howard, Hideo Kojima, and Leslie Benzies.

A small selection of this year’s nominees can be found just below, while the full list is already up over on the AIAS website

Online Game of the Year

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie and High Moon Studios)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Laser League (Roll7)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
  • Sea of Thieves (Rare)

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
  • Florence (Mountains)
  • Into the Breach (Subset Games)
  • Minit (Kitty, JW, Juki, and Dom)
  • Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope)

Outstanding Achievement in Character 

  • Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec)
  • Atreus, God of War (Sony Santa Monica)
  • Kratos, God of War (Sony Santa Monica)
  • Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games)
  • Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Portable Game of the Year

  • Dandara (Long Hat House)
  • Donut County (Ben Esposito)
  • Dragalia Lost (CyGames, Nintendo)
  • Florence (Mountains)
  • Oddmar (Mobge)

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream)
  • God of War (Sony Santa Monica)
  • Gris (Nomada Studio)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

